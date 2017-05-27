SLIDESHOW

The Week in Apple News and Rumors: Free Swift training, Apple’s rumored AI chip, AirPods firmware update, and more

Apple headlines for the week ending May 26, 2017.

, Editors, Macworld |
Apple headlines for the week ending May 26, 2017
Credit: Apple
Apple headlines for the week ending May 26, 2017

It’s the Memorial Day weekend, and we hope you’re enjoying time with your friends and family. If you’re taking a break to relax, you can check out the Apple-related headlines in this week’s slideshow. Just click on the Read More link to get more information.

Learn how to use Swift to write apps: Apple makes Swift training free via iBooks
Credit: IDG
From Macworld:

According to Apple, the App Development with Swift training is designed as a year-long course. Anyone who participates will learn how to code using Swift and create apps. Read More

Apple Releases New Firmware Update for AirPods
Credit: IDG
From MacRumors:

Apple did not provide release notes with the firmware update, so it is not known what problems the new software might address. Read More

Nike unveils new Day to Night Apple watch bands
Credit: IDG
From Macworld:

The Day to Night collection is made up of bands that are, “inspired by a shade of the sky,” according to Nike. The four bands are available in colors that match the four colorways of the Air VaporMax Flyknit running shoe. Read More

Apple nixes video glitch repair program for 2011 MacBook Pros
Credit: IDG
From AppleInsider:

The company is still covering 15-inch Retina models of the Pro from 2012 and 2013, as long as they were bought less than four years ago, Apple said. Officially the program ended on Dec. 31, 2016, but it continues to be in effect for people within that four-year window. Read More

Here’s how to watch the WWDC 2017 live-stream on June 5
Credit: IDG
From Macworld:

Apple confirmed that this year’s keynote will be live-streamed. So, you can watch live as Tim Cook unveils new software updates, plus potentially all-new products. Read More

Apple Is Working on a Dedicated Chip to Power AI on Devices
Credit: IDG
From Bloomberg:

The chip, known internally as the Apple Neural Engine, would improve the way the company’s devices handle tasks that would otherwise require human intelligence—such as facial recognition and speech recognition. Read More

New Apple Music subscribers in some countries won’t be able to rock out for free
Credit: IDG
From Macworld:

It’s unclear why Apple has begun charging a fee for its trial run—or whether it will reach other territories like the United States—but it’s not uncommon for music services to attach small amounts for long-term testing period. Read More

Apple’s updated Android ‘Switch’ campaign explains why people move to iPhone
Credit: IDG
From Macworld:

Apple has unveiled a new website and series of videos that highlight several reasons to give up your Android phone and switch to iPhone. Read More

Apple Music exclusive ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story’ trailer arrives
Credit: IDG
From AppleInsider:

The film is centered around record label Bad Boy’s owner Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs, the rise of the label during the ‘90s, and efforts to put together 20th-anniversary shows in 2016. The documentary includes behind-the-scenes moments and interviews with industry executives, such as now-Apple Music head Jimmy Iovine. Read More

Apple is working on a technology that will increase the iPhone’s internet speeds
Credit: IDG
From Business Insider:

The Apple application specifically mentions the 28 and 39 GHz bands, which the FCC approved for commercial use for 5G applications last year. Read More

Apple reveals it received a secret national security letter
Credit: IDG
From ZDNet:

Authorities demanded data from twice as many Macs, iPhones, iPads in the second-half of last year than the first-half, despite fewer overall requests. Read More

nokia apple agree
Credit: IDG
From Apple:

Apple will resume carrying Nokia digital health products (formerly under the Withings brand) in Apple retail and online stores, and Apple and Nokia are exploring future collaboration in digital health initiatives. Read More

Related Slideshows
You Might Like