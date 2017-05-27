Home Technology Industry SLIDESHOW The Week in Apple News and Rumors: Free Swift training, Apple’s rumored AI chip, AirPods firmware update, and more Apple headlines for the week ending May 26, 2017. By Macworld Staff, Editors, Macworld | May 27, 2017 3:00 AM PT Share All Slides SLIDEFEATURED PRODUCTS Apple headlines for the week ending May 26, 2017 From Macworld: From MacRumors: From Macworld: From AppleInsider: From Macworld: From Bloomberg: From Macworld: From Macworld: From AppleInsider: From Business Insider: From ZDNet: From Apple: Share this Slideshow Direct link: Credit: Apple Apple headlines for the week ending May 26, 2017 It’s the Memorial Day weekend, and we hope you’re enjoying time with your friends and family. If you’re taking a break to relax, you can check out the Apple-related headlines in this week’s slideshow. Just click on the Read More link to get more information. Credit: IDG From Macworld: According to Apple, the App Development with Swift training is designed as a year-long course. Anyone who participates will learn how to code using Swift and create apps. Read More Credit: IDG From MacRumors: Apple did not provide release notes with the firmware update, so it is not known what problems the new software might address. Read More Credit: IDG From Macworld: The Day to Night collection is made up of bands that are, “inspired by a shade of the sky,” according to Nike. The four bands are available in colors that match the four colorways of the Air VaporMax Flyknit running shoe. Read More Credit: IDG From AppleInsider: The company is still covering 15-inch Retina models of the Pro from 2012 and 2013, as long as they were bought less than four years ago, Apple said. Officially the program ended on Dec. 31, 2016, but it continues to be in effect for people within that four-year window. Read More Credit: IDG From Macworld: Apple confirmed that this year’s keynote will be live-streamed. So, you can watch live as Tim Cook unveils new software updates, plus potentially all-new products. Read More Credit: IDG From Bloomberg: The chip, known internally as the Apple Neural Engine, would improve the way the company’s devices handle tasks that would otherwise require human intelligence—such as facial recognition and speech recognition. Read More Credit: IDG From Macworld: It’s unclear why Apple has begun charging a fee for its trial run—or whether it will reach other territories like the United States—but it’s not uncommon for music services to attach small amounts for long-term testing period. Read More Credit: IDG From Macworld: Apple has unveiled a new website and series of videos that highlight several reasons to give up your Android phone and switch to iPhone. Read More Credit: IDG From AppleInsider: The film is centered around record label Bad Boy’s owner Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs, the rise of the label during the ‘90s, and efforts to put together 20th-anniversary shows in 2016. The documentary includes behind-the-scenes moments and interviews with industry executives, such as now-Apple Music head Jimmy Iovine. Read More Credit: IDG From Business Insider: The Apple application specifically mentions the 28 and 39 GHz bands, which the FCC approved for commercial use for 5G applications last year. Read More Credit: IDG From ZDNet: Authorities demanded data from twice as many Macs, iPhones, iPads in the second-half of last year than the first-half, despite fewer overall requests. Read More Credit: IDG From Apple: Apple will resume carrying Nokia digital health products (formerly under the Withings brand) in Apple retail and online stores, and Apple and Nokia are exploring future collaboration in digital health initiatives. 