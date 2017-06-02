The 10 Mac games you need to play from May 2017

Mafia III ($40)

We haven’t seen the last couple of Grand Theft Auto games on Mac, sadly, but Mafia III might scratch your itch for a modern, open-world game with plenty of action and panache. Released last fall for PC and consoles, Mafia III tells the story of Lincoln Clay, a Vietnam vet who returns to New Bordeaux in 1968 to seek revenge on a rival crime family that took out the black mob that raised him.

Mafia III has drawn some raves for its story and performances, as well as its depiction of an African American lead in a game world that doesn’t bleach out the presence of racism. However, many critical reviews took the game to task for its very familiar action and unremarkable open-world mission design. Still, we don’t get a lot of these AAA-level games on Mac, so you might not be as tired of the genre as players on other platforms.