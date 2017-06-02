The 10 Mac games you need to play from May 2017

Eager to blast some spaceships to bits on your Mac? Well, Everspace looks like it might fit the bill. This beautiful-looking shooter finds you commanding your own vessel amidst the stars, and has drawn a lot of comparisons to Microsoft’s classic genre entry, Freelancer, offering a mix of combat, looting, and even crafting.
And although it doesn’t look the part, Everspace has also been frequently likened to FTL: Faster Than Light, the much-loved roguelike strategy game. Everspace focuses more on hands-on action, but like FTL, it’s a survival challenge that tests your ability to react to unexpected threats and other curveballs. It just exited Steam Early Access with a full 1.0 version release, and reviews are very strong so far.