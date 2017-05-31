iOS 11 features we’d love to see unveiled at WWDC

WWDC is just around the corner, and you know what that means: The big unveiling of iOS 11.

In this week's episode of The iPhone Show, I pick the top three features that would make iOS 11 an absolute must-have. Watch the video above to find out what they are, and whether you agree they are indeed upgrade-worthy.

