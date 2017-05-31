video

iOS 11 features we’d love to see unveiled at WWDC

Why this iPhone user dreams that iOS 11 will bring serious upgrades to FaceTime, Siri, and Apple Pay.

How can Apple make iOS 11 upgrade-worthy? | The iPhone Show
Apple is unwrapping iOS 11 next week at WWDC, and here are 3 features we’re dying to see.
WWDC is just around the corner, and you know what that means: The big unveiling of iOS 11.

In this week's episode of The iPhone Show, I pick the top three features that would make iOS 11 an absolute must-have. Watch the video above to find out what they are, and whether you agree they are indeed upgrade-worthy.

Do you have an ultimate wish-list for iOS 11? Let us know by commenting on Macworld’s Facebook page and Twitter feed.

Previously on The iPhone Show: Why Google Assistant for iPhone can't replace Siri just yet

Oscar Raymundo is a staff writer covering iOS and the host of 'The iPhone Show.'

