Minecraft: Pocket Edition

Minecraft: Pocket Edition ($7, iPhone and iPad) is one big reason we have to set strict time limits for our kids who borrow our iOS devices. Now the game promises to become even more addictive, with an update that includes a Skyrim mashup pack and the inclusion of a marketplace that connects players to a “universe” of content. Players can even dye beds, smelt ingots, and build with new types of blocks: glazed terracotta and concrete.