Podcast 561: WWDC you soon

Apple has four OSes and we should hear about them all at the Worldwide Developers Conference starting next week. Roman and Glenn preview their fervent wishes, especially about the underdeveloped Apple TV and tvOS. They also talk about the Galaxy S8 camera compared to the iPhone 7s, Google Photos versus iCloud Photo Library, and how Thunderbolt 3 won the interface war.

