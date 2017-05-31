News

Podcast 561: WWDC you soon

wwdc 2017 red apple pass
Credit: Apple
More like this

Apple has four OSes and we should hear about them all at the Worldwide Developers Conference starting next week. Roman and Glenn preview their fervent wishes, especially about the underdeveloped Apple TV and tvOS. They also talk about the Galaxy S8 camera compared to the iPhone 7s, Google Photos versus iCloud Photo Library, and how Thunderbolt 3 won the interface war.

Show notes

Subscribe

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

To comment on this article and other Macworld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon