The Week in Apple News and Rumors: Siri Speaker, new Macs and iPads at WWDC, Swift Playgrounds and robots, and more

Apple headlines for the week ending June 2, 2017.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference starts on Monday. Here’s how you can watch the keynote. While we wait for Monday, check out the Apple-related headlines in this week’s slideshow. Just click on the Read More link to get more information.

Report: Apple’s screen-less Siri Speaker is now in production and could debut at WWDC
From Macworld:

The Siri Speaker has been designed to compete against the Amazon Echo and Google Home. To differentiate itself from those other products, the Apple smart speaker will boast virtual surround sound and will be more seamlessly integrated with Apple products and services, like Apple Music. Read More

Apple registers new Mac and iPad model numbers abroad just days before WWDC
From Macworld:

According to information obtained by French website, Consomac, Apple has registered new model numbers with the Eurasian Economic Commission. The assumption is that these numbers coincide with new Macs and new iPads being announced at WWDC next week. Read More

Apple’s new Swift Playgrounds 1.5 includes controls for robots and drones
From Macworld:

The new program gives teachers access to Swift Playgrounds curriculum that works with a number of robots and drones, including products from Lego, Parrot, Sphero, Ubtech Robotics, and Wonder Workshop. Read More

Apple’s first original series ‘Carpool Karaoke’ finally gets a premiere date: August 8
From Macworld:

The series is a full-length version of the popular segments on The Late Late Show with James Corden. It was originally scheduled to debut in April but was mysteriously postponed. Read More

bozoma leaves
From Axios:

Saint John had a high profile beyond Apple and was widely praised for her on-stage work last year. She was also fairly unique among Apple executives in maintaining a strong personal brand beyond her work identity, Read More

Developer earnings from the App Store top $70 billion
From Apple:

With the subscription business model now available to developers across all 25 app categories, the App Store’s active paid subscriptions are up 58 percent year over year. Read More

Apple Park’s Tree Whisperer
From Backchannel:

Steve Jobs had a vision to resurrect pre-tech Silicon Valley in his new HQ. It was up to this hippie arborist to make it happen. Read More

