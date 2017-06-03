Home Technology Industry SLIDESHOW The Week in Apple News and Rumors: Siri Speaker, new Macs and iPads at WWDC, Swift Playgrounds and robots, and more Apple headlines for the week ending June 2, 2017. By Macworld Staff, Editors, Macworld | Jun 3, 2017 3:00 AM PT Share All Slides SLIDEFEATURED PRODUCTS Apple headlines for the week ending June 2, 2017 From Macworld: From Macworld: From Macworld: From Macworld: From Axios: From Apple: From Backchannel: Share this Slideshow Direct link: Credit: Apple Apple headlines for the week ending June 2, 2017 Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference starts on Monday. Here’s how you can watch the keynote. While we wait for Monday, check out the Apple-related headlines in this week’s slideshow. Just click on the Read More link to get more information. Credit: IDG From Macworld: The Siri Speaker has been designed to compete against the Amazon Echo and Google Home. To differentiate itself from those other products, the Apple smart speaker will boast virtual surround sound and will be more seamlessly integrated with Apple products and services, like Apple Music. Read More Credit: IDG From Macworld: According to information obtained by French website, Consomac, Apple has registered new model numbers with the Eurasian Economic Commission. The assumption is that these numbers coincide with new Macs and new iPads being announced at WWDC next week. Read More Credit: IDG From Macworld: The new program gives teachers access to Swift Playgrounds curriculum that works with a number of robots and drones, including products from Lego, Parrot, Sphero, Ubtech Robotics, and Wonder Workshop. Read More Credit: IDG From Macworld: The series is a full-length version of the popular segments on The Late Late Show with James Corden. It was originally scheduled to debut in April but was mysteriously postponed. Read More Credit: IDG From Axios: Saint John had a high profile beyond Apple and was widely praised for her on-stage work last year. She was also fairly unique among Apple executives in maintaining a strong personal brand beyond her work identity, Read More Credit: IDG From Apple: With the subscription business model now available to developers across all 25 app categories, the App Store’s active paid subscriptions are up 58 percent year over year. Read More Credit: IDG From Backchannel: Steve Jobs had a vision to resurrect pre-tech Silicon Valley in his new HQ. It was up to this hippie arborist to make it happen. Read More Next Up: Check out these related slideshows The 10 Mac games you need to play from May 2017 The Week in Apple News and Rumors: Free Swift training,... Siri vs. Google Assistant: Which is better for iPhone users? The Week in Apple News and Rumors: OS updates, new laptops... The Week in Mac Accessories: New cases offer protection for... 30% off Veepeak USB Rechargeable LED Motion Sensor Light for Closet with... 57% off 299-Piece All-Purpose First Aid Kit - Deal Alert $10 off TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender Powerline Edition - Deal Alert Related Slideshows The 10 Mac games you need to play from May 2017 The Week in Apple News and Rumors: Free Swift training, Apple’s... Siri vs. Google Assistant: Which is better for iPhone users? The Week in Apple News and Rumors: OS updates, new laptops at WWDC,... The Week in Mac Accessories: New cases offer protection for your... The Week in Apple News and Rumors: More iPhone 8 rumors, free Smart... You Might Like Email a friend To Use commas to separate multiple email addresses From Privacy Policy Thank you Your message has been sent. Sorry There was an error emailing this page.