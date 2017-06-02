WWDC 2017: Here's everything Apple is expected to announce on Monday

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is just around the corner, and let’s just say that WWDC 2017 is bound to be an eventful one.

As per usual, you can expect Apple to show off and demo the latest versions of its operating systems. That means iOS 11, macOS 10.13, tvOS 11, and watchOS 4 will get plenty of stage time.

In addition, even though WWDC is typically a software show, rumor has it that Apple will also unveil new hardware in the form of new MacBooks, a new iPad Pro, plus the highly-anticipated Siri Speaker.

Here’s your primer on what to expect to be announced during the WWDC keynote on Monday, June 5.

iOS 11. The latest OS for iPhone and iPad could bring significant upgrades to Siri, iMessage, and Apple Music. And maybe even a Dark Theme. But our big hope is for FaceTime to support group calling.

macOS 10.13. Will this be the software update that will finally fix iTunes for Mac? We can only hope.

New MacBooks. If model numbers are any indication, Apple could launch three new laptops: A MacBook Pro sporting Intel’s Kaby Lake processor, a 12-inch MacBook with a faster CPU, and a 13-inch MacBook Air.

10.5-inch iPad Pro. Apple seems committed to its iPad Pro lineup, so adding a third size to complement the existing 9.7- and 12.9-inch models seems like the next logical step.

Siri Speaker. Is Apple ready to unwrap its all-new Siri Speaker at WWDC? While the rival to Amazon Echo and Google Home may not ship until later this year, we could get a glimpse of it next week.

tvOS 11. Apple and Amazon are expected to settle their disputes (at least one of them). The Amazon Video app is finally coming to Apple TV.

watchOS 4. Minor, but much-needed improvements could be all that’s in store for the Apple Watch OS.