News

The new iMac Pro has 18-core Xeon chips, Radeon Vega graphics, and a sky-high price tag

It'll cost $5,000 when it ships in December, so start saving now.

Staff Writer, Macworld |

new 2017 imac pro dark grey front
Credit: Apple
More like this

Over the years, the iMac has gone from a candy-colored entry-level machine to one of the most powerful all-in-ones money can buy, but it’s never quite been the best machine for professionals. But with the new iMac Pro unveiled at WWDC on Monday that’s set to launch in December, that’s all about to change.

This new model isn’t just a better version of the 27-inch model—it’s both the most powerful Mac ever made and one of the most expensive. Seriously, it’s as if the Mac Pro and the 27-inch iMac had a baby.

imac pro with accessories Apple
Apple

The new machine is dressed in a new sleek space-gray aluminum enclosure with a Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad 2, and Magic Mouse 2 to match. It comes with the same 5K screen as the regular 2017 iMac (also unveiled on Monday), but inside, it’s been radically redesigned.

An all-new thermal design features a dual centrifugal fan system, which allows the machine to deliver up to 80 percent more cooling capacity than other models while still letting it operate just as quietly.

imac pro thermal Apple

The iMac Pro has some serious thermal cooling going on.

Inside, you’ll get Intel Xeon processors up to 18 cores, a Radeon Pro Vega GPU with up to 11 teraflops of single-precision compute power for real-time 3D rendering and high-quality VR. The iMac Pro also supports up to 4TB of SSD, up to 128GB of ECC memory, and 10Gbit/s ethernet. You’ll also get four Thunderbolt 3 ports so you can connect two high-performance RAID arrays and two 5K displays (44 million pixels for those keeping score) at the same time.

All that power, however, comes at a pretty steep price.The new iMac Pro is available in a pretty hefty base configuration for—wait for it— a whopping $5,000. It will ship in December 2017, so you’ll have plenty of time to save.

To comment on this article and other Macworld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for Greenbot and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon