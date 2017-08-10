MacBook Pro: Features, specifications, and prices for Apple’s high-end laptop

Editor's note: We've updated this guide with a link to the refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro in Apple's Refurnished and Clearance Store.

The MacBook Pro is Apple’s top-of-the-line laptop. It offers top-notch performance for demanding users who need processing power and are willing to spend top dollar for it.

The current version of the MacBook Pro was released in June 2017 at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference. The new laptops have the same design as the previous version, but the laptops feature new processors that provide a speed boost. Learn more about the MacBook Pro by reading about its main features below.

To get in-depth analysis, read our full review of the new 2017 MacBook Pro. Or take a look at our Mac laptop buyers guide, where we compare the MacBook, MacBok Air, and MacBook Pro.

Processor, graphics, and solid-state drives

The MacBook Pro uses Intel’s Kaby Lake processors. Kaby Lake is Intel’s seventh-generation processor, and it replaces the sixth-generation Skylake processors that were in the previous MacBook Pro.

Apple has also upgraded the MacBook Pro’s graphics hardware. The 13-inch models that have only an integrated graphics processor use either the Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 or Graphics 650, replacing the Intel Iris Plus Graphics 540 or Graphics 550 in the previous models.

The 15-inch models upgraded its integrated graphics from an Intel HD Graphics 530 to an Intel HD Graphics 630. They also have heftier discrete graphics: either a 2GB Radeon Pro 555 or a 4GB Radeon Pro 560, which are an upgrade from the 2GB Radeon Pro 450 and 455 and the 4GBRadeon Pro 460 found in earlier models.

The solid-state-drives (SSDs) in the new MacBook Pro are faster as well—up to 50 percent over the SSD in the previous models, according to Apple.

Touch Bar

Apple has six standard configurations of the MacBook Pro. Four of those models have the Touch Bar, a strip that’s located where the function keys are usually at the top of the keyboard. The Touch Bar is an OLED screen that lights up with different icons, buttons, and functions you can use relative to the tasks and app you are using on your Mac. For example, if you are using Messages, the Touch Bar will show a set on emoji, and you can tap the emoji you want to use. Learn more about the types of controls the Touch Bar offers.

For a better idea of how the Touch Bar integrates into your daily use, read our review of the 2016 MacBook Pro, when the Touch Bar made its debut. You can also watch the video below.

If you don’t want the Touch Bar, you’ll have to settle for Apple’s $1,299 and $1,499 13-inch MacBook Pro models. Both of these laptops have a 2.3GHz dual-core Core i5 processor, the slowest in the lineup.

Models and prices

Apple offers four standard configurations of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and two of the 15-inch MacBook Pro. All laptops are available in Space Gray or Silver. Here’s the rundown on each model. (Each model can be customized at an additional cost.)

13-inch MacBook Pro

$1,299: 2.3GHz dual-core Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 128GB SSD, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 (integrated graphics), two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, no TouchBar

$1,499: 2.3GHz dual-core Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB SSD, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 (integrated graphics), two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, no TouchBar

$1,799: 3.1GHz dual-core Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB SSD, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650 (integrated graphics), four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, TouchBar included

$1,999: 3.1GHz dual-core Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650 (integrated graphics), four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, TouchBar included

15-inch MacBook Pro

$2,399: 2.8GHz quad-core Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, 256GB SSD, Intel HD Graphics 630 (integrated graphics), 2GB Radeon Pro 555 (discrete graphics), four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, TouchBar included

$2,799: 2.9GHz quad-core Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, 512GB SSD, Intel HD Graphics 630 (integrated graphics), 4GB Radeon Pro 560 (discrete graphics), four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, TouchBar included

Apple also sells an “affordable” 15-inch MacBook Pro, which is based on specifications from a model that sold in 2015 and is available only in silver. The heart of this laptop is a Haswell processor, which is a fourth-generation Intel processor. Here are its price and specifications:

$1,999: 2.2GHz quad-core Core i7 processor (Haswell), 16GB of memory, 256GB SSD, Iris Pro Graphics (integrated graphics), two Thunderbolt 2 ports, two USB 3 ports, no TouchBar

How to buy a MacBook Pro

You can buy a new MacBook Pro directly from Apple online. Check the Apple website for ship dates, since the laptops may not be available immediately. You can also visit a retail Apple store near you.

Apple has refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro models available in the company's Refurbished and Clearance Store. Scroll to the bottom of the list to find the 2017 models. Refurbs offer a modest savings over new models.

Apple tests and certifies all products in the Refurbished store. Supply is limited, so Apple could run out of refurb stock, and you'll have to check back if you missed your opportunity to buy. But once Apple receives your payment, the company guarantees your purchase.

Refurb products come with a one-year warranty.