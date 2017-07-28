Home iOS SLIDESHOW The Week in iOS Apps: Games, games, games It's the dog days of summer. Who wants to think about productivity? This week's roundup is all about having fun. By Joel Mathis, Macworld | Jul 28, 2017 2:50 PM PT Share All Slides SLIDEFEATURED PRODUCTS Fun in the sun Catch Up Pixel Volley Immortal Love 2 Eden: Renaissance Sidewords The Franz Kafka Videogame Driving School Layton’s Mystery Journey Others of note Share this Slideshow Direct link: Credit: Rob Schultz/Macworld Fun in the sun It’s the dog days of summer. Who wants to think about productivity? This week’s roundup is all about having fun. Read on! See larger image Credit: Catch Up Catch Up Catch Up (free, in-app purchases, iPhone and iPad) is a game that requires you to “roll fast, be attentive, avoid various obstacles, drive your ball to victory, and beat your friend’s records.” Like a mixture of bowling and Tetris, but different. See larger image Credit: Pixel Volley Pixel Volley Pixel Volley (free, in-app purchases, iPhone, iPad, and iMessage) is a one-tap game involving “the wackiest game of volleyball you’ve ever played.” There are multiple game modes, and more than 50 characters to play with. See larger image Credit: Immortal Love 2 Immortal Love 2 The storyline of Immortal Love 2 (free with in-app purchases, iPhone and iPad) is like “Jack and the Beanstalk” gone weirder: You buy a magical relic from a friend, then must fend off others who also want it. You’ll solve puzzles, play mini-games, and generally try to stay ahead of “the Brotherhood.) See larger image Credit: Eden: Renaissance Eden: Renaissance Eden: Renaissance ($5, iPhone and iPad) lets you play as Ran, a young archaeologist on a quest that will help him save the world. There are more than 100 puzzles to solve in this turn-based game, in seven “stunning” environments. See larger image Credit: Sidewords Sidewords Sidewords ($3, iPhone and iPad) is “ part logic puzzle, part word game”—an app that features hundreds of puzzles, color schemes to fit our mood, and a chill no-score approach that lets you relax. See larger image Credit: The Franz Kafka Videogame The Franz Kafka Videogame Something bugging you? The makers of The Franz Kafka Videogame ($3, iPhone and iPad) say the game has no boss battles, no thrilling adventures—“only absurdity and surrealism.” What we do know? You’ll at least be treated to lovely images along the journey. See larger image Credit: Driving School Driving School Driving School 2017 (free with in-app purchases, iPhone and iPad) is pretty much what the name indicates, a driving simulator that lets you test your skills in different vehicles and on varied terrains. Ready to rumble? See larger image Credit: Layton’s Mystery Journey Layton’s Mystery Journey Layton’s Mystery Journey ($16 with extra in-app purchases, iPhone and iPad) lets you join Katrielle Layton as she explores London in a search for her missing father, Professor Hershel Layton. You can solve puzzles, put Layton in different outfits, and travel around to the city’s most famous landmarks. See larger image Credit: Clips Others of note Clips has added Disney graphics ... Evolve … helps you track of your calories and lose weight … Travel Angel lets you know your rights when airline flights get hairy. Next Up: Check out these related slideshows The Week in iOS Accessories and Cases: Baby's got HandL's... The Week in iOS Apps: Listen to your favorite longform... The Week in iOS Accessories and Cases: Louis Vuitton brings... The Week in iOS Apps: A Microsoft app that sees for you The Week in iOS Accessories and Cases: Pi Case does a... 58% off Alinshi Foldable Soft Silicone USB Waterproof Keyboard - Deal Alert 47% off iClever BoostCube 12W Dual USB Wall Charger with Foldable Plug - Deal... 13% off Zeiss Pre-Moistened Lens Cleaning Wipes - Deal Alert Related Slideshows The Week in iOS Accessories and Cases: Baby's got HandL's new phone... The Week in iOS Apps: Listen to your favorite longform articles on... The Week in iOS Accessories and Cases: Louis Vuitton brings luxury to... The Week in iOS Apps: A Microsoft app that sees for you The Week in iOS Accessories and Cases: Pi Case does a little bit of... 12 sweet cases for the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro You Might Like Email a friend To Use commas to separate multiple email addresses From Privacy Policy Thank you Your message has been sent. Sorry There was an error emailing this page.