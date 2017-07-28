SLIDESHOW

The Week in iOS Apps: Games, games, games

It's the dog days of summer. Who wants to think about productivity? This week's roundup is all about having fun.

, Macworld |
week in ios apps
Credit: Rob Schultz/Macworld
Fun in the sun

It’s the dog days of summer. Who wants to think about productivity? This week’s roundup is all about having fun. Read on!

catchup
See larger image
Credit: Catch Up
Catch Up

Catch Up (free, in-app purchases, iPhone and iPad) is a game that requires you to “roll fast, be attentive, avoid various obstacles, drive your ball to victory, and beat your friend’s records.” Like a mixture of bowling and Tetris, but different.

pixelvolley
See larger image
Credit: Pixel Volley
Pixel Volley

Pixel Volley (free, in-app purchases, iPhone, iPad, and iMessage) is a one-tap game involving “the wackiest game of volleyball you’ve ever played.” There are multiple game modes, and more than 50 characters to play with.

immortallove
See larger image
Credit: Immortal Love 2
Immortal Love 2

The storyline of Immortal Love 2 (free with in-app purchases, iPhone and iPad) is like “Jack and the Beanstalk” gone weirder: You buy a magical relic from a friend, then must fend off others who also want it. You’ll solve puzzles, play mini-games, and generally try to stay ahead of “the Brotherhood.)

edenrenaissance
See larger image
Credit: Eden: Renaissance
Eden: Renaissance

Eden: Renaissance ($5, iPhone and iPad) lets you play as Ran, a young archaeologist on a quest that will help him save the world. There are more than 100 puzzles to solve in this turn-based game, in seven “stunning” environments.

sidewords
See larger image
Credit: Sidewords
Sidewords

Sidewords ($3, iPhone and iPad) is “ part logic puzzle, part word game”—an app that features hundreds of puzzles, color schemes to fit our mood, and a chill no-score approach that lets you relax.

franzkafka
See larger image
Credit: The Franz Kafka Videogame
The Franz Kafka Videogame

Something bugging you? The makers of The Franz Kafka Videogame ($3, iPhone and iPad) say the game has no boss battles, no thrilling adventures—“only absurdity and surrealism.” What we do know? You’ll at least be treated to lovely images along the journey.

drivingschool2017
See larger image
Credit: Driving School
Driving School

Driving School 2017 (free with in-app purchases, iPhone and iPad) is pretty much what the name indicates, a driving simulator that lets you test your skills in different vehicles and on varied terrains. Ready to rumble?

laytonsmysteryjourney
See larger image
Credit: Layton’s Mystery Journey
Layton’s Mystery Journey

Layton’s Mystery Journey ($16 with extra in-app purchases, iPhone and iPad) lets you join Katrielle Layton as she explores London in a search for her missing father, Professor Hershel Layton. You can solve puzzles, put Layton in different outfits, and travel around to the city’s most famous landmarks.

clips
See larger image
Credit: Clips
Others of note

Clips has added Disney graphics ... Evolve … helps you track of your calories and lose weight … Travel Angel lets you know your rights when airline flights get hairy.

Related Slideshows
You Might Like