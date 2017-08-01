The 10 Mac games you need to play from July 2017

Fortnite ($60)

It’s rare that the Mac gets a big, multiplayer shooter at the same time as other platforms—so if Fortnite looks remotely appealing, you might want to jump on it now. Developed by Epic Games, the same studio behind juggernaut shooters like Gears of War and Unreal Tournament, this online blaster blends in a bit of tower defense with its gunplay.

You’ll team up with three other players in a quest to survive against incoming hordes of zombie-like beasts, but there’s more than just endless violence on tap: you’ll also have to build and expand your own fort, which helps keep the foes at bay. It’s a little bit Left 4 Dead and a little bit Minecraft, and seems like a really intriguing hybrid.

A note about pricing, though: it’s in Early Access right now with starter packs beginning at $60, but the game will transition to a free-to-play model sometime in 2018. If you do wait, you won’t have to pay anything to get started next year.