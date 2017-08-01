iPhone 8 sneak peek, the iPod nano and iPod shuffle RIP, and Apple Park: Macworld Podcast episode 567

Apple’s next iPhone: Apple provides a hint as to what’s in store. The iPod nano and iPod shuffle are discontinued. And will engineers hate working in Apple Park? Macworld’s Roman Loyola, Oscar Raymundo, and Leah Yamshon talk about these topics and more in the Macworld Podcast, episode 567.

