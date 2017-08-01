video

iPhone 8 sneak peek, the iPod nano and iPod shuffle RIP, and Apple Park: Macworld Podcast episode 567

Episode 567

Mobile
iPhone 8 sneak peek, the iPod nano and iPod shuffle RIP, and Apple Park | Macworld Podcast Ep. 567
More for you to like:
Macworld Podcast
Macworld Podcast Episode 566: The Rock & Siri, iOS 10.3.3, iPhone 8 Macworld Podcast Episode 566: The...
Screen recording on the iPhone under iOS 11
What are the best hidden features in iOS 11? | The iPhone Show What are the best hidden features...
Macworld staffers
Roundtable: The iPhone’s tenth anniversary Roundtable: The iPhone’s tenth...
mls 016 wwdc2017predictions v1.00 01 19 20.still001
WWDC 2017: Our Top 3 Predictions WWDC 2017: Our Top 3 Predictions (1:24)
What should you expect from the iPhone 7? What should you expect from the... (2:25)
What happened to Apple Music in iOS 10? What happened to Apple Music in... (2:53)
In episode 567, the Macworld staff talks about what we may see in the new iPhones, reminisce about the iPod shuffle and iPod nano, and how Apple’s new campus may lead to the downfall of the company (not really). Also, this is the first time we've...
iPhone 8 sneak peek, the iPod nano and iPod shuffle RIP, and Apple Park | Macworld Podcast Ep. 567
More like this

Apple’s next iPhone: Apple provides a hint as to what’s in store. The iPod nano and iPod shuffle are discontinued. And will engineers hate working in Apple Park? Macworld’s Roman Loyola, Oscar Raymundo, and Leah Yamshon talk about these topics and more in the Macworld Podcast, episode 567.

Here are relevant links to get more info.

  1. iPhone 8 rumors
  2. iPod nano and iPod shuffle RIP
  3. Apple Park
  4. Apple Q3 2017 financials

Watch us live

The Macworld Podcast broadcasts live on the internet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on the Macworld Facebook page or on Twitter via Periscope.

Subscribe to the audio version

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

Related:
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon