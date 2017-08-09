iOS 11 public beta: The pre-release features Apple needs to fix before the final release

All summer, the iOS 11 public beta has been delivering a bunch of impressive new features, but some are not quite ready for primetime.

In this week's episode of The iPhone Show, I reveal which iOS 11 features could still use some work before the final release in the fall. Watch the video above and cross your fingers Apple will make these much-needed improvements.

The first thing I would like to see is a private listening mode in Apple Music. Now that iOS 11 makes Apple's music service more like Spotify with public profiles, playlists, and listening history, I would like to also see an option to be able to listen to my favorite guilty pleasures in private.

This next improvement is for the iPad users out there. While the new Dock in iOS 11 helps to boost the iPad's multitasking potential, it also replaces the all-mighty Control Center in the process. If you're binge-watching your favorite TV show and want to to increase the brightness or lower the volume via Control Center, you can't do so while still watching in fullscreen.

The last thing I would like to see in the final version of iOS 11 is a cross-platform version of Apple Pay for person-to-person payments. Apple Pay's new Venmo-like app for iMessage is certainly an expansion on the service, but it can only be used with other Apple users. So, I'm not entirely sure it will be adopted as widely as its cross-platform competitors.

Are you testing iOS 11 in public beta? What are your favorite features so far? And are there any improvements you need to see before the final version in the fall? Let us know by commenting on Macworld’s Facebook page and Twitter feed.

