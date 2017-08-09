No more rose gold iPhone, Apple sold a ton of iPads, and Carpool Karaoke: Macworld Podcast episode 568

Rumor has it that Apple may not make future iPhones in rose gold. Apple made $8.7 billion in profit last quarter, thanks to iPad sales. And Carpool Karaoke made its debut on Apple Music. Macworld’s Roman Loyola, Oscar Raymundo, and Leah Yamshon talk about these topics and more in the Macworld Podcast, episode 568.
Audio-only version:
Here are relevant links to get more info.
- iPhone 8
- Apple Q3 2017 earnings
- Apple’s third-quarter earnings soar on the back of booming iPad sales
- 7 highlights of Tim Cook’s Q3 2017 financial call with analysts
- The iPad’s popularity is on the rise, and it’s all thanks to cheaper prices
- Carpool Karaoke makes its debut
- Apple Music bets on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ to help elbow its way into original programming (Los Angeles Times)
- Apple Music’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Showrunners Call Series ‘A Celebration of the Joy of Music’ (Billboard)
- Carpool Karaoke on iTunes
- Jaden Smith’s Bottled Water Startup Is Suing a Vegan Mayo Startup in a Feud Made for the Big Screen (W Magazine)
