No more rose gold iPhone, Apple sold a ton of iPads, and Carpool Karaoke: Macworld Podcast episode 568

The Macworld Podcast Episode 568
Rumor has it that Apple may not make future iPhones in rose gold. Apple made $8.7 billion in profit last quarter, thanks to iPad sales. And Carpool Karaoke made its debut on Apple Music. Macworld’s Roman Loyola, Oscar Raymundo, and Leah Yamshon talk about these topics and more in the Macworld Podcast, episode 568.

Audio-only version:

Here are relevant links to get more info.

  1. iPhone 8
  2. Apple Q3 2017 earnings
  3. Carpool Karaoke makes its debut

Watch us live

The Macworld Podcast broadcasts live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on the Macworld Facebook page or on Twitter via Periscope.

Subscribe to the audio version

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

