How Apple can make the AirPods 2 even better

For a first generation product, the AirPods really knocked it out of the (Apple?) park. They sound great, they stay in place, and they're not as easy to lose as everyone first thought.

In this week's episode of The iPhone Show, I've made a list of all the new features that could make the AirPods 2 even better. For starters, I'd like to see them be more responsive. Right now, you can only double-tap them to activate Siri, hit play or pause, and soon in iOS 11, skip to the next song or go to the previous track. The only thing still missing is volume controls. You still need your iPhone for that... unless you want to keep telling Siri to turn it down.

Even better, the AirPods of my dreams would be able to detect ambient noise and automatically adjust the sound accordingly. They'd get louder when outdoors or just loud enough if in a quiet library. These sensors could also work to enable noise-cancellation or augmented sound effects, so the AirPods would be able to add an echo or reverb to the outside world.

Are you using the AirPods and have any dream features you'd like to see on the second-generation? Let us know by commenting on Macworld’s Facebook page and Twitter feed.

Previously on The iPhone Show: The iOS 11 beta features Apple needs to fix before the final release