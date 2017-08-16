Apple takes on Netflix, Apple Watch gets LTE, and iOS 11 has new app icons: Macworld Podcast episode 569

Guess how much money Apple is planning to spend on original programming next year. Hint: Not as much as Google is paying Apple to remain the default search engine on your iPhone. Plus, Apple Watch rumors point to LTE capabilities, and iOS 11 brings some questionable design choices to your favorite native apps.
Macworld’s Oscar Raymundo, Leah Yamshon, and Michael Simon talk about these topics and more in the Macworld Podcast, episode 569.
Apple's billion-dollar bid
- Apple Readies $1 Billion War Chest for Hollywood Programming [WSJ]
- How Apple will double Services business by 2020 [CNBC]
LTE Apple Watch
- Apple Watch Series 3 rumors: Apple will release an LTE and non-LTE model this fall
- An LTE Apple Watch brings lots of potential problems. Can Apple solve them all?
iOS 11 app icons redesigned
- iOS 11 FAQ: Apple seeds developer beta 6 and public beta 5
- Apple just changed the App Store logo for the first time in years [TNW]
- Why we hate it when our favorite apps get a redesign [The iPhone Show]
Google pays up
