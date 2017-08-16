Apple takes on Netflix, Apple Watch gets LTE, and iOS 11 has new app icons: Macworld Podcast episode 569

video

Plus, find out how much Google pays Apple to remain the default search engine on your iPhone.

The Macworld staff talks about the latest Apple Watch rumors, iOS 11's redesign, and Apple’s billion-dollar bid for original programming.
Guess how much money Apple is planning to spend on original programming next year. Hint: Not as much as Google is paying Apple to remain the default search engine on your iPhone. Plus, Apple Watch rumors point to LTE capabilities, and iOS 11 brings some questionable design choices to your favorite native apps.

Macworld’s Oscar Raymundo, Leah Yamshon, and Michael Simon talk about these topics and more in the Macworld Podcast, episode 569.

Audio-only version:

Here are relevant links to get more info.

Apple's billion-dollar bid

LTE Apple Watch

iOS 11 app icons redesigned

Google pays up

Watch us live

The Macworld Podcast broadcasts live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on the Macworld Facebook page or on Twitter via Periscope.

Subscribe to the audio version

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

