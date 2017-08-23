Looking for a dual-port wall charger that supports quick charging to match the car charger we talked about last week? Well, today is your lucky day. Right now Aukey is selling its Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger for $11 on Amazon.

As usual, Aukey’s products are sold by the company but fulfilled by Amazon. That means you’re covered by Amazon’s customer service policies if you need to return anything.

The official price on the Amazon page is $20, but right underneath that is a link for “Buy 1, get 45% off.” (You may need to scroll further down the page to find it if you’re on a mobile device.) Redeem that and you’ll get the $11 deal price.

Similar to the car charger, the wall charger uses Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology to rapidly charge devices that support it (such as select Samsung Galaxy phones, the LG G5, and HTC 10). If you don’t have a Quick Charge device, this unit will still charge your battery at up to 2.4A—in fact, it’ll charge two at once.

Aukey

[ Today’s deal: Aukey Quick Charge 3.0 for $11 on Amazon. ]

This story, "A dual-port wall charger is $11 today" was originally published by PCWorld.