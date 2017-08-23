Save 50% On The Apple Editor's Choice Winning PDF Expert 2.2 - Deal Alert

Macs are loaded with a myriad of features to make our lives easier, but when it comes to working with PDFs, there's certainly room for improvement. Fortunately, PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac helps address that shortcoming, allowing you to edit, read, and work with PDFs easily. Plus, this top-rated app is currently on sale for half-off.

This Apple Editor's Choice winner provides your Mac with a series of essential functions that allow it to edit text, images, links and outlines in PDFs. You'll even be able to merge and sign documents, and share them across your iOS devices. Whether you need to fill out tax forms, complete an application, or just comb through a long document, PDF Expert gives you the tools to do so straight from your Mac.

Normally running for $59.99, PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac is on sale for $29.99.