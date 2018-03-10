Latest Stories

macalope

The Macalope Mar 10, 2018 4:00 AM | By

Re-failing: The iPhone X fails and fails again

The iPhone X failure sequel.

wireless chargers roundup hero

updated Mar 9, 2018 12:47 PM | By

The best wireless chargers for iPhone X and iPhone 8

Apple finally got on board the wireless charging train. Here's what to look for when picking out a charger for your iPhone 8 or iPhone X.

WD 8TB My Book external hard drive

Mar 9, 2018 10:30 AM | By

Best Buy is selling an 8TB WD external hard drive for $40 off

Get an 8TB USB 3.0 Western Digital My Book external hard drive at Best Buy for $169.99.

iphone x hands

Mac 911 Mar 9, 2018 5:00 AM | By

How to find a missing app in iOS 11

Apple changed how it shows app folders in Siri search results in iOS 11.

apple spring

Stay Foolish Mar 9, 2018 3:00 AM | By

Springtime for Apple: New products we’re expecting

Will AirPower, a new iPad mini, and a new iPhone SE be revealed soon?

basketball court

updated Mar 8, 2018 8:30 PM | By

How to catch March Madness without paying for cable TV

Our cord-cutter's guide will show you how you can watch every game in the tournament for free.

macbook pro 2016 with display

Mar 8, 2018 6:54 PM | By

MacBook Pro Thunderbolt 3 adapter guide: How to connect an iPhone, display, hard drive, and more

Make room in your laptop bag. When you have only one port type, you need adapters to be able to use your gear.

ipad 2017 duo

Mar 8, 2018 1:40 PM | By

Get a $250 9.7-inch iPad with Best Buy's Tax Time Tech Sale, along with other Apple goodies

iPads, MacBook Airs, Apple TVs, and Beats headphones are all on sale at Best Buy for the next three days.

macalope

The Macalope Mar 8, 2018 7:00 AM | By

Price elasticity: Contortions over an iPhone X survey

Some people who didn't get the iPhone X think it's too expensive. Can you imagine?

sims mobile lead

Mar 8, 2018 6:00 AM | By

First Look: The Sims Mobile puts a fresher freemium spin on the familiar life game

EA's enduring favorite gets a new iOS game that's closer to the Mac editions.

iphone x animoji

Mar 8, 2018 5:30 AM | By

iPhone X Animoji vs. Galaxy S9 AR Emoji: Creation, tracking, sharing, and karaoke

Apple's Animoji on iPhone X has a competitor in AR Emoji on the Samsung Galaxy S9. Here's how they stack up.

mac finder icon

Mac 911 Mar 8, 2018 5:00 AM | By

How to restore missing expansion triangles in the Finder

What to do if you can’t click a triangle to see what’s in a folder.

Xiaomi 10,000mAh mi power bank pro

Mar 8, 2018 4:00 AM | By

Xiaomi 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank Pro review: A battery pack that lives up to its name

Not only is the Mi Power Bank Pro small enough to tote around everywhere, it's capable of charging all the things.

mac vpn hero hub

Mar 8, 2018 4:00 AM | By

Best VPN services: Reviews and buying advice for Mac users

As the popularity of virtualy private networks increase, so does the number of VPN providers vying for your business. We've dug around to find the best VPN services that cater to Mac owners.

thinkstockphotos 521694944 white noise

Mar 8, 2018 3:00 AM | By

5 signs you’re not ready to cut the cable TV cord

Thinking of cutting the cord? Here are 5 signs you're not ready to drop cable.

