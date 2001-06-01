4x4 Evo 1.0

Feel the need for speed? 4¥4 Evo 1.0 puts you behind the wheel of a hot truck or SUV, ready to do battle on any of 15 courses. You can head straight for the track, or you can enter Career mode and earn cash that buys performance upgrades for your vehicle. 4¥4's graphics are stunning-spinning tires kick up loose gravel, sheet metal and windows reflect the sky, and birds and airplanes soar overhead. You can even compete over the Internet against other drivers using the Mac, PC, or Sega Dreamcast version of the game. My only complaints are 4¥4's lack of damage modeling-hit a tree at 65 mph, and you drive off without a dent-and the driver's view, which doesn't show the dashboard or hood.