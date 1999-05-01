Home News WWDC Photo Gallery Email a friend To Use commas to separate multiple email addresses From Privacy Policy Thank you Your message has been sent. Sorry There was an error emailing this page. By Macworld Staff Macworld | May 1, 1999 12:00 AM PT More like this WWDC Photo Gallery Apple Developers' Party Macworld Expo 2000: keynote2 Video Five simple ways to make Apple Music better Steve Jobs talked up Apple's positive financial numbers. Index 1 2 Page 1 Next Page 1 of 2 You Might Like Shop Tech Products at Amazon