iMan for All Seasons

From the country that gave us Arnold Schwarzenegger and the von Trapp family singers comes the latest in iMac accessories--the iMan. Standing 45 inches tall, with a spine made of silver steel, the iMan looks like a droid rejected at the Star Wars auditions. Austrian-based iXicom ( www.ixicom.com/iman-e.htm ) touts its creation as the ideal iMac-presentation stand for Internet cafes, exhibitions, museums, and kiosks. It holds an iMac, a keyboard, and peripherals--while hiding all unsightly cables in its curved backbone. The iMan comes in the six original iMac colors--ruby, sage, snow, and indigo are on the way. And it's yours for just 555 euros (about $500 and change depending on the conversion rate). Sadly, no iMac is included.