Just as you might be surprised to learn that a cappuccino maker can double as a steam cleaner, you may be astonished by the underconsidered capabilities of the Mac and its applications. This month's Mac 911 examines the lesser-known aptitudes of iMovie's titles and transitions, GarageBand's effects, and TextEdit's page-layout properties.

iMovie Click Tricks

How do I change the position of titles in Apple's iMovie? Except for the subtitle effect, which appears along the bottom of the screen, titles are in the middle of the frame.

From the Macworld.com forums

You can change where some titles appear by clicking on the title in the Preview window and dragging it to a new location -- from the middle of the window to the bottom, for example. To find out which titles support this feature, move your cursor into the Preview window after you've selected iMovie's Title tab. If the cursor changes to a crosshair, you can modify the title's location.

This trick also works with iMovie's Scale Down transition and a few effects. Select Scale Down, and then click anywhere in the Preview window and the effect will scale down to that point. Click in the Preview window to change where the Electricity, Fairy Dust, and Lens Flare effects occur.

Fill Up the Garage (Band)

In GarageBand, how do I take a single instrument and make it sound like an entire section of the same instrument playing at once?

Anthony K. Welch

Don't add multiple iterations of the same track -- you'll just use a load of CPU cycles to produce a sound no richer than that of the original track. Instead, slightly change one track's position in time or alter its timbre, or tonal character. Moving its position in the stereo field after making these kinds of adjustments will also help distinguish each track. Here's how you go about it:

Place two copies of the same track in GarageBand. Pan one all the way to the left and the other all the way to the right. Double-click on the name of a track to bring up the Track Info window. Click on the Details triangle to reveal the track's effects.

From the first pop-up menu, which reads None, select AUDelay and click on its Edit button. In the resulting AUDelay window, push the Dry/Wet Mix slider all the way to the right for a setting of 100 -- this ensures that you'll hear nothing but the affected sound. Change the Delay Time to 0.0576 seconds to delay that instrument slightly. Set the Feedback slider to 0%, and move the Lowpass Cutoff Frequency slider all the way to the right, to 22050 Hz. You'll now hear two distinct instruments coming from the mix's left and right channels.

Photos in TextEdit

I'm trying to create a resume in TextEdit that includes a photo. Is there an easy way to do this?

From the Macworld.com forums

Sure, just open TextEdit and select Make Rich Text from the Format menu. With Rich Text Format switched on, TextEdit supports graphics (with Plain Text it doesn't). To place a graphic in your file, either copy it to the Clipboard from another application (a graphics program or Preview, for example) and then paste it in, or drag it into the document.

You can use the Alignment controls to shift it hard left, hard right, or into the center. Alternatively, you can use tabs and spaces to position it.

Calling All Calendars

I appreciate that I can publish my iCal information to .Mac so I can view it from work, but I'm constantly frustrated that I can publish only one calendar at a time. Is there any way to publish all my calendars to one .Mac page online?

Samantha Mortlock

You'll have to publish your calendar as a graphic on your .Mac home page. Here's how:

Launch iCal, select the view you want to publish -- Month, for example -- and enable all the calendars you want to appear on the page. Select Print from the File menu to call up the Print dialog box. In the pop-up menu labeled Copies & Pages, select iCal, deselect the Print To Do Lists and Print Mini-Months options, and click on Save As PDF. Haul the resulting PDF document into Preview, select Export from the File menu, export it as a JPEG file, and give it an intuitive name such as Calendar.jpg.

Mount your iDisk, create a new folder within its Pictures folder, and call it Calendar. Copy the JPEG file into this folder. Zip over to your .Mac home page, click on the Photo Album tab, and click on a frame you like. In the resulting HomePage window, navigate to your calendar folder and select your Calendar.jpg file. Publish that picture and note its address so that you (or your nearest and dearest) can visit it later.

When you access this address, you'll see a thumbnail of your calendar. Click on it to view the exploded version. Repeat these steps to produce additional calendar pages.

Of Platforms and Peripherals

What programs or adapters enable the use of PC hardware on an iMac?

Via the Internet

There are many USB or Bluetooth keyboards, mice, printers, and scanners that work on both platforms. Check with other Mac users in places such as Macworld.com's own forums (www.macworld.com/forums) to see which devices are fully compatible with the Mac.

Don't be concerned if your iMac doesn't have Bluetooth built in. You can add Bluetooth to your computer with D-Link's $40 DBT-120 Wireless USB Bluetooth Adapter (800/326-1688, www.dlink.com).

Your iMac may even be able to print to an older printer that has only a parallel port. First go to http://gimp-print.sourceforge.net/MacOSX.php3 to find out if the printer is compatible with the free Gimp-Print and Ghostscript drivers. If it is, download and install Gimp-Print and Ghostscript, buy Keyspan's $39 USB Parallel Printer Adapter (510/222-0131, www.keyspan.com), and install Keyspan's KeyspanUSBPrint software. Then you'll be set.

Address Book to Entourage

I need to move contacts from OS X's Address Book to Microsoft Entourage X. In "Corral Your Contacts" (Working Mac, February 2004), you say it's easy using the vCard capabilities of both programs. I did that for each contact in a five-person group and it was super. But I have more than 500 contacts.

Richard J. Patterson

Your observation that Entourage imports only single vCards is correct. Fortunately, there's a way around the problem. Paul Berkowitz's $19 Sync Entourage-Address Book 2 AppleScript (http://macscripter.net/scriptbuilders/category.php?id=1640) lets you import a slew of Address Book contacts simultaneously. This script synchronizes all Entourage fields to Address Book (and vice versa) and makes allowances for fields that don't correspond. For example, unmapped Entourage fields are placed in Address Book's Notes area, and Address Book's Instant Messenger fields are mapped to Entourage's Custom fields.

Unsolicited Advice

Recover iTunes Playlists

A Macintosh troubleshooting consultant of my acquaintance recently called with a head-scratcher. A client of his had lost the contents of his iTunes library. Fortunately, he had a copy of all the songs from that library on his iPod. Now, any number of utilities can extract songs from an iPod and copy them to a Mac, but the twist was that his client required not only the songs originally found in his iTunes library, but the playlists as well -- he'd carefully created dozens of them to reflect the work of a composer whose biography he was writing.

Regrettably, there's no file on the iPod -- visible or otherwise -- that you can export to your Mac to re-create an iTunes library with playlists intact. We therefore turned to the Web and found crispSofties' iPod.iTunes 2.5.5 (29.90 euros; www.crispsofties.com/i.i/index.html). Unlike other utilities I've used, iPod.iTunes can synchronize the contents of an iPod and its playlists to iTunes and accommodates both MP3 and AAC files (protected and unprotected).

Tip of the Month

Announce iCal Events

In iCal I wanted to schedule an e-mail alarm for a recurring event to send to myself and a group of people who routinely attend this event. The program's Invitation feature doesn't allow me to add information to the invitation, nor can I schedule a time to send the invitation. I came up with this workaround:

I launched Address Book, selected my card, and chose Make This My Card from the Card menu. I then added e-mail fields and placed the addresses of the people in my group into those fields.

From there I switched to iCal, selected the recurring event, opened the Info pane, and chose Email from the Alarm pop-up menu. I selected a name from the list of addresses connected to my Address Book card and chose when I wanted the e-mail to be sent -- six hours before, for example. To add other names, I clicked on the Alarm heading and chose Add Alarm. In the resulting alarm entry, I selected another e-mail address entered on my Address Book card.

To complete the custom announcement, I wrote the additional information in the Notes field along with the start time of the event. (Whatever you enter into the Notes field appears in the message text, and e-mail alarms don't include the event's start time.)

Dennas Davis