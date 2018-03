Ever since its debut two weeks ago, people have been clamoring for a closer look at the iPod Photo. Now, Christopher Breen sets his sights on Apple’s latest iPod for his iPod Photo review, plus a guide to some of the new device’s unique features. Still looking for more iPod paraphernalia? Dan Frakes offers tips on replacing the music player’s earbuds and a review of the Bose SoundDock speaker system.