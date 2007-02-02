Samsung spends hard-earned R&D on useless camera feature

The consensus going around is that the rotatable LCD screen on the Samsung i7 is totally ludicrous . Not so, my friends. The true usage? Viewing portrait mode photos. Duh . What? You could just turn the camera around? Oh, you make me laugh! Where's the technology in that ?

Besides its crazy awesome rotating screen, the i7 has a decent feature set: 7.2 megapixels, 3x optical zoom, up to 1600 ISO and advanced shake reduction (to stop you from pounding those milkshakes like there's no tomorrow). The i7 also acts as a media player, showing you not only pictures but MP4 video on that snazzy spinnable screen, and playing back MP3s.

Playing back MP3s? On your camera? Did some design exec at Samsung decide that they shove all of their bizarre features into one camera? Well, hopefully that will at least keep all of the other models slimmed down. There's no price listed yet, but my guess is: way too much.

