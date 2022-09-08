Far Out event: iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra, and everything else as it happened

Apple’s Far event has come and gone and there is a ton of new stuff to digest: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, SE 2, and Ultra, and AirPods Pro. Here’s everything we got as it happened.

Far Out event: New products and announcements

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: Features and hands-on

Apple Watch Ultra: Features and hands-on

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: Features

Apple Watch Series 8 and SE 2: Features

AirPods Pro

12:55pm ET: The livestream has started with a sea of stars and the song “Dream Slow” by Milkblood followed by “Who Are You” by Kislo.

1pm: Video descends on Apple Park and Tim Cook is outside but not on stage.

1:02pm: Apple introducing three new products: iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

1:03pm: Up first Apple Watch!

1:07pm: Today we are introducing our best Apple Watch lineup yet—by far!

1:08pm: Apple Watch Series 8 has a temperature sensor for women’s health as part of a suite of advanced cycle tracking features. Detects changes as small as 0.1 degrees.

Apple

1:12pm: Female users will be notified of cycle deviations.

1:12pm: All data is encrypted end to end.

1:13pm: Apple Watch Series 8 will have crash detection with. new accelerometer to detect precise moment of impact. Can detect if you’ve been in a severe car crash, alert emergency services, provide location information, and notify loved ones.

Apple

1:16pm: Same 18-hour battery life but low-power mode can bring 36 hours of battery life by turning off some features. Available for all Series 4 watches and later.

1:19pm: Same $399 starting price. Colors: Midnight, Starlight, Silver, Product Red. Available September 16.

1:20pm: Apple Watch SE 2: Basically the same with crash detection, S8 chip, new colors, lower $249 price.

1:25pm: APPLE WATCH ULTRA: 49mm titanium case, shock resistance, action button, larger digital crown, designed to be used while wearing gloves. Second speaker for increased volume, three microphones with wind resistance, cellular only. Up to 36 hours of battery life. Up to 60 hours with new battery optimization setting coming soon.

1:26pm: New Alpine Loop, Ocean, Trail Loop bands.

1:29pm: New precision dual frequency GPS (L1+L5) to provide the most accurate GPS of any smartwatch.

1:31pm: Redesigned compass with precision views and new capabilities. Built in 86db siren for emergencies.

1:32pm: Twice as much water resistance than Series 8. Certified EN 13319 for diving. Oceanic Plus app.

1:36pm: The most rugged and capable Apple Watch ever, starting at $799, available September 23.

1:41pm: Next up AirPods Pro

1:43pm: New H2 chip, higher bandwidth connectivity for “breakthrough audio experiences,” personalized spatial audio.

1:45pm: Touch control with capacitive sensing layer for multitouch swipes. Same $249 price

1:49pm: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Apple

1:55pm: A15 chip with 5-core GPU, improved camera system with a faster aperture and larger sensor on the main camera, 49 percent improvement in low light images. It also has a new TrueDepth camera with autofocus for better low-light shots.

1:57pm: eSIM-only in the U.S.

2:01pm: Emergency SOS via satellite in U.S. and Canada. Free for two years with all iPhone 14 purchases.

Apple

2:05pm: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, $799 and $899. iPhone 14 Plus not shipping until October 7.

2:11pm: iPhone 14 Pro: Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple.

2:12pm: Dynamic Island: new camera bar expands and shrinks to show alerts and updates.

Apple

2:16pm: Always-on display shows time, widgets, and dimmed lock screen photo.

2:17pm: A16 Processor: 16 billion transitions, 4nm process

2:20pm: 48MP camera with a quad-pixel sensor, 2nd-gen optical image stabilization 2x zoom option.

2:23pm: 2x brighter flash, improved ultra-wide camera with larger sensor

2:30pm: iPhone 14 Pro: $999, iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,099, preorder Sept. 9, shipping Sept. 16

2:34pm: Wrapping up, that’s all folks!

Far Out event: How to watch

The Far Out keynote will kick off at 10am PT (1pm ET) at the Steve Jobs Theater. For the first time since September 2019 it will be held before a live audience, though it’s not clear whether parts of the presentation will be pre-recorded. You can watch the event streamed live on YouTube or Apple’s website and rewatch it after it’s over.

Far Out event: The latest news and rumors

Here and wow: Apple’s new tagline for the Far Out event suggest some impressive announcements are on the way.

Here and wow. Watch a special #AppleEvent today at 10 a.m. PT on YouTube Live. — Apple (@Apple) September 6, 2022

Apple Store down: As always, Apple has taken down its online store in anticipation of new products launching today. The message reads, “We’re making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon.” with an image of the Far Out logo. We expect the new products to be live around noon PT. CEO Tim Cook has tweeted that he’s “Looking forward to a stellar Apple event.”

Apple Watch Pro: Apple’s new high-end Apple Watch is expected to measure 49mm and have a protruding tab for the Digital Crown and side button. It’s also rumored to have a new second button on the right edge. You can see renders below created by Ian Zelbo.

Apple Watch Pro – Extremely new. Guarded for you. #AppleEvent

In collaboration with @ParkerOrtolani pic.twitter.com/3xJ4Grj2tJ — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) September 6, 2022

Apple Watch Pro: Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the “wide-ranging” bands for the larger Apple Watch will “play into the extreme sports theme.”

iPhone 14: Apple newest iPhone could cost as much as $200 more in some countries due to the discontinuation of the mini and a price hike.

iPhone 14: The Wall Street Journal reported that the iPhone 14 will get an “enhanced version” of the A15 processor, presumably the 5-core GPU variant that is in the iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 14: The Camera app may be getting a redesign on the new phones so “most of the controls are moved to the top portion of the screen.”

AirPods Pro: Gurman has predicted that Apple’s high-end earbuds will finally get an update after three years.

Far Out event: Keynote preview

While you wait, check out our minute-by-minute keynote preview of all the big announcements Apple will make today.