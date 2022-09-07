Far Out! Take $100 off all iPad mini colors and configurations right now

Apple isn’t expected to release a new iPad mini at its Far Out event, but you can still make it the highlight of your week: Amazon is selling all colors and configurations of the iPad mini for $100 off, so you can get it as low as $400, the best price we’ve ever seen.

The iPad mini doesn’t have an M1 processor or Face ID, but it’s still a great small and light tablet tablet, with an 8.3-inch display, Touch ID-enabled power button, and speedy A15 processor, as well as a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, 10-hour battery life, and a USB-C port.

This is the first significant sale we’ve seen on the iPad mini in a while, so go grab one before the price shoots back up.