Apple unveils the all-new iPhone 14 Plus with better cameras, battery life

Apple on Wednesday unveiled its biggest iPhone lineup in history, with the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus.

Other than the new size, which replaces the iPhone 13 mini, there are few new features in the iPhone 14. The design is essentially the same as the previous model and the chip is only slightly improved–it still uses an A15 Bionic but has an extra GPU core like the iPhone 13 Pro from last year. The iPhone 14 Plus also allows for a bigger battery rated for up to 19 hours, which Apple said is the best battery life ever offered in an iPhone.

The most significant changes are with the camera. While the setup is the same–a dual-camera array with 12MP wide and ultra-wide lenses–the main camera has a faster aperture and larger sensor. It also delivers a 49 percent improvement in low-light images as well by using a new Photonic Engine that delivers more detail and color than the previous Deep Fusion system. Additionally, a new Action Mode offers stronger stabilization in videos.

The iPhone comes in a variety of colors, including a new Purple. Apple

Around the front, it still has a notch, but the TrueDepth camera inside it has been upgraded with autofocus and a wider aperture for better low-light shots.

Along with the camera, safety is also a major feature of the iPhone 14. Like the Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra, the iPhone 14 has Crash Detection thanks to a new high-dynamic range gyroscope and advanced accelerometer. It also has Emergency SOS via satellite for times when cellular service isn’t available, which will be offered for free for two years to all iPhone 14 users in the U.S. and Canada.

The iPhone 14 features Emergency SOS with satellite connectivity, which will be free for 2 years in the U.S. and Canada. Apple

The iPhone 14 starts at $799 and the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899. Both phones are available in Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product Red and, Blue for preorder on Friday, with the iPhone 14 shipping on September 16 and the iPhone 14 Plus not shipping until October 7.