Macworld Podcast: Apple Watch Ultra, iPhone 14, AirPods Pro, and more thoughts

Apple’s Far Out event was big: big on product announcements and big on innovations. In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we give our two cents on the Apple Watch Ultra, the iPhone 14, the AirPods Pro, and whatever else happened at the event.
This is episode 807 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 807
Amazon
Get info
Click on the links below to learn more about what we talked about on the show.
- Everything Apple announced and unveiled at its Far Out event
- iPhone 14 Pro first look: Buh-bye notch, hello Dynamic Island
- The iPhone 14 Pro is official, with a big camera upgrade and slick Dynamic Island
- Apple unveils the all-new iPhone 14 Plus with better cameras, battery life
- Apple Watch Ultra first look: Big, chunky, industrial, and extreme
- Apple Watch Ultra is the extreme smartwatch you’ve always wanted
- The new Apple Watch Series 8 will detect body temperature and car crashes
- AirPods Pro 2: Release date and guide to Apple’s new AirPods
How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon Music.
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.