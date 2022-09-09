Home / iPhone
Macworld Podcast: Apple Watch Ultra, iPhone 14, AirPods Pro, and more thoughts

Macworld Podcast episode 807
Macworld Podcast
By Michael Simon, Jason Cross and Roman Loyola, Macworld
iPhone 14 Pro AirPods Apple Watch Series 8
Jason Snell/Foundry

Apple’s Far Out event was big: big on product announcements and big on innovations. In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we give our two cents on the Apple Watch Ultra, the iPhone 14, the AirPods Pro, and whatever else happened at the event.

This is episode 807 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola

Listen to episode 807

