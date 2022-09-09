iPhone 14 Plus and Pro preorders have already slipped to October

Well, that was fast. Despite going up for preorder a week earlier than usual, delivery for the most expensive iPhone 14 models has already slipped to October. If you want one you should probably act fast.

Preorders for the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max went up at 8 a.m. ET on Friday and Apple’s web store and the Apple Store app had immediate problems. People had trouble checking out and verifying numbers through carriers for upgrading. It took more than an hour before things were running smoothly, but by then delivery times for Apple’s most expensive phones had already slipped.

After fighting with the Apple Store for over an hour, I’ve finally managed to preorder the iPhone 14 Pro Max🤧🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/itu6gJfMsB — ᴍʀ ʟᴇɢɪᴏɴ 🐺 (@alphalking) September 9, 2022

As of 10 a.m. ET, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are all shipping in October, a 3 to 4 week delay from the original September 16 date. Some models are available for in-store pickup on release day depending on where you live. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 is still available for delivery next Friday and the 14 Plus is still shipping in time for the Friday, October 7 release day.

The backlog affects most colors and configurations, though some 1TB iPhone 14 Pro options are still available for delivery next Friday. The second-generation AirPods Pro, which also went on sale this morning, are still available for shipping on September 23.