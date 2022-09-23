How to set up Personalized Spatial Audio for your AirPods

Spatial Audio is one of the cooler tricks Apple has ever added to its headphones and earbuds. It uses special sound processing to trick your ears into thinking that sounds are originating from all sorts of points around you. It’s used to play back Dolby Atmos content in Apple Music and other supported video and audio applications, and it sounds really great.

Even though we only have two ears, we know the direction sounds are coming from because the sounds are altered as they interact with our ears and head. Our brains pick up on these subtle changes to determine the direction of origin. With Spatial Audio, Apple uses algorithms called HRTFs (head-related transfer functions) to mimic those subtle changes, so you “hear” a sound coming from some place other than the little earbuds stuck in your ear. With AirPods Pro, Max, and Beats Fit Pro you can even use the built-in accelerometer to measure your head turning and turn the sound to it stays stable relative to your position.

While it works great for most people, these algorithms were initially sort of one-size-fits-all. As you can imagine, the sound entering your ears is modified differently depending on the size and shape of head and ears. With iOS 16, you can set up a Personalized Spatial Audio profile that more accurately takes this into account, making Spatial Audio work even better. Here’s how you set it up.