It’s smart to wait, but iOS 16’s changes are worth the risk of early adoption

Technology is a war between progress and inertia, and inertia doesn’t give up easily. Most keyboards in the U.S. still use a layout designed for 19th-century typewriters because it’s a pain to switch to something better; the environmentally desirable adoption of electric vehicles is slowed by the vested interests of big oil. Show humans a groundbreaking tech development and they will get annoyed about having to change their habits.

Apple’s iOS updates are nearly always, on balance, an improvement on the previous version, but they face a similar struggle for acceptance. For sure, iOS 16 has a bunch of interesting new features, as well as patching various bugs and tweaking the visuals of your iPhone’s interface, but it’s also different. Anything that’s different has to be twice as good as the thing you’re used to, or why would you put yourself out?

If we all followed that logic, of course, we’d still be riding horses to work. But that doesn’t mean early adoption is always the best approach. Macworld’s recommendation, in fact, is not to install iOS 16.0 yet, but to wait until 16.1. There will be fewer (new) bugs by that point, the servers won’t be as busy, and some of the features aren’t available yet anyway.

But that recommendation may come too late. If you’ve already got iOS 16 on your iPhone, and you’re experiencing the shock of the new, what’s the best solution?

Fortunately we have some tips. Some of Apple’s less lovable new features and interface tweaks are optional, and can be turned off if you know how; others are a clear improvement but are turned off by default. To help sort all this out, we’ve assembled 10 iOS 16 settings you need to change right now.

But our main advice is to early adopters and cautious adopters is to enjoy the experience. After all, whichever version of iOS you were using before was new once, and you grew to like that. This time next year iOS 17 will seem unpleasantly strange, and iOS 16 will be the comfort blanket you don’t want to leave behind.

Long-term progress depends on short-term discomfort. And we won’t get our jetpacks until we can put the horses out to pasture.

