iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro: Where to get the best deals

It’s been a long time since you could only get the original iPhone directly from Apple or from AT&T. Today, it’s offered by all major carriers and big retailers, and many of them want to entice you to buy with them by offering special deals. Of course, you can still buy from Apple directly, either in-store or online.

If you haven’t yet put in your order for an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, here’s a summary of some of the best deals and promotions offered by popular retailers to help you get the best deal on your new iPhone. If you’re looking for other models, check out our overall Best iPhone deals.

Best unlocked iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus deals

Apple Store

Buying direct from Apple is one of the few ways to buy an unlocked, SIM-free iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus, and it’s the go-to place to join the iPhone Upgrade Program. Apple will let you trade in your old iPhone and get up to $720 in credit toward a new purchase. In the U.S., Apple is once again partnering with carriers to offer discounts on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. You get a $30 discount if you buy a phone activated on AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile/Sprint.

You’ll always pay full price at the Apple Store, but it’s a direct and simple way to get an iPhone, and in some cases the only place to buy one without activating it on a mobile network.

iPhone 14 prices:

128GB: £849 / US$829 / AUD$1,399

256GB: £959 / US$929 / AUD$1,579

512GB: £1,179 / US$1,129 / AUD$1,899

iPhone 14 Plus prices:

128GB: 949 / US$929 / AUD$1,579

256GB: £1,059 / US$1,029 / AUD$1,749

512GB: £1,279 / US$1,229 / AUD$2,099

Unlocked iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max deals

Once again, the Apple Store is probably your best bet for buying an unlocked or SIM-free iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max. The prices are as follows:

iPhone 14 Pro prices:

128GB: £1,099 / US$999 / AUD$1,699

256GB: £1,209 / US$1,099 / AUD$1,869

512GB: £1,429 / US$1,299 / AUD$2,219

1TB: £1,649 / US$1,499 / AUD$2,569

iPhone 14 Pro Max prices:

128GB: £1,199 / US$1,099 / AUD$1,899

256GB: £1,309 / US$1,199 / AUD$2,099

512GB: £1,529 / US$1,399 / AUD$2,419

1TB: £1,749 / US$1,599 / AUD$2,769

Carrier stores and contract deals

If you want to buy the latest iPhone for less than the full retail price, you’re probably going to need to get it from a carrier or mobile provider, and there will often be significant strings attached. These deals can be complicated, so be sure to read the fine print.

U.S. stores

AT&T (U.S.) – Get up to $1,000 in bill credits when you buy a new iPhone 14 and trade in your old phone, with a qualifying unlimited plan.

T-Mobile (U.S.) – Get up to $1,000 in bill credits when you buy an iPhone and trade in an eligible device, with Magenta MAX plan.

Verizon (U.S.) – Get up to $800 in bill credits toward an iPhone 14, or $1,000 in bill credits toward an iPhone 14 Pro, with trade-in and select Unlimited plans. Also available at Best Buy.

U.K. stores

EE (U.K.) – You can get the iPhone 14 with unlimited data for £68 a month, plus £30 upfront.

O2 (U.K.) – iPhone 14 with unlimited data costs £58.98 a month (plus £30 upfront), but this is across 36 months; the other U.K. contracts here last only 24.

Sky Mobile (U.K.) – You can get the iPhone 14 with 50GB of data (Sky doesn’t do unlimited) for £58 a month and no upfront fee.

Three (U.K.) – iPhone 14 with unlimited data costs £32 a month for the first six months, then £64 a month for the rest of the contract. Plus £30 upfront.

Virgin Mobile (U.K.) – iPhone 14 with unlimited data costs £62.50 a month.

Vodafone (U.K.) – iPhone 14 with unlimited data costs £64.50 a month plus £29 upfront.

Where to get refurbished iPhone 14 deals

If you haven’t already, you may want to consider buying a refurbished iPhone 14 to save money (and the environment). Refurbished devices are thoroughly tested and repaired to work and look just like new. In the case of official Apple refurbished iPhones, you get a brand-new body and screen, box, accessories, battery, and warranty. It’s almost indistinguishable from buying a new iPhone.

See our full guide to buying refurbished or second-hand iPhones for more.

The first place to shop for a refurbished iPhone is on the Apple Refurbished Store. At the time of this writing, Apple does not yet offer refurbished iPhone 14 models for sale, but that could change at any time. Rest assured, the Apple Refurbished Store is where you can get the highest quality of refurbished iPhones.

You may want to shop at the following refurbished resellers instead: