How to remove an iOS beta from your iPhone

Now that iOS 16 has arrived, Apple will immediately set to work on perfecting it. Over the next several months, there will be new “point” releases, starting with iOS 16.1, that tweak things, fix problems, plug security holes, and launch new features.

Since you’ve already registered for the iOS 16 beta program, you’ll continue to get betas as they arrive and your iPhone will always be one step ahead. But now that your iPhone has a stable release of a shiny new operating system, you might not want to keep up with the betas anymore. Thankfully, there’s an easy way out.

To leave the beta program, you’ll need to remove the beta profile from your iPhone. To find it, head over to the Settings app, then tap General and then VPN & Device Management. In there, select the iOS Beta Software Profile that appears and tap Remove Profile. You’ll need to enter your device password and then tap Remove a second time to confirm. The iPhone will need to restart.

Now you’ll only receive software updates when Apple pushes them to the general public, roughly once every six weeks. If you ever decide you want back into the beta program–like when the iOS 17 public beta arrives, for instance, you can head over to the Apple Beta Software Program site and re-enroll your device.