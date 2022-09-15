Macworld Podcast: iOS 16 is here!

The latest major revision to the iPhone operating system is here! In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, it’s all about iOS 16: the new features you can use now, the new features you have to wait for, should you even bother with it? And more! Stay tuned.
This is episode 808 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 808
- iOS 16 is now available: Your guide to all the new iPhone features
- How to update to iOS 16 on your iPhone
- iOS 16: Should you update today or wait?
- Which iPhones can get iOS 16?
- iOS 16: How to customize your Lock Screen with widgets and wallpaper styles
- What is Apple’s new Clean Energy Charging in iOS 16 and how will it work?
- Why your updated iPhone is still missing some iOS 16 features
- Apple releases iOS 15.7 for anyone unsure of taking the iOS 16 leap
- watchOS 9 is now available with Low Power Mode
