Take a look at the iPhone 14 Pro Max–and its giant camera bump–from every angle

Apple’s new iPhone 14 starts shipping on September 16, but we got an iPhone 14 Pro Max a couple of days early, thanks to Apple. We’ll have a full review of the phone soon, but in the meantime, here are a few pictures of the all-important unboxing.
The box is sealed with paper tabs that you pull off.
Foundry
The new Deep Purple color looks dark at this angle but can also appear very light.
Foundry
Apple places a paper screen protector on new iPhones.
Foundry
Ahhhh so satisfying…
Foundry
Unboxed and unwrapped.
Foundry
That iPhone 14 Pro Max has a very large camera bump.
Foundry
The iPhone 14 Pro Max camera array (left) is raised higher than the one on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Foundry
Lightning port, speaker, and microphone.
Foundry
The iPhone 14 Pro Max’s power button and the 5G mmWave antenna.
Foundry
The ring/silent switch and volume buttons are in the same position as the iPhone 13—but there’s no longer a SIM tray.
Foundry
Top of the phone.
Foundry
An iPhone 13 Pro Max case does not quite fit the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Foundry
The Dynamic Island in full view.
Foundry
The iPhone 14 Pro Max Dynamic Island is smaller but a little deeper than the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s notch.
Foundry