Take a look at the iPhone 14 Pro Max–and its giant camera bump–from every angle

Deep Purple and the Dynamic Island.
Roman Loyola
By Roman Loyola
Senior Editor, Macworld
iPhone 14 Pro Max box
Foundry

Apple’s new iPhone 14 starts shipping on September 16, but we got an iPhone 14 Pro Max a couple of days early, thanks to Apple. We’ll have a full review of the phone soon, but in the meantime, here are a few pictures of the all-important unboxing.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro Max
MSRP: $1,099
Best Prices Today: $1099 at Apple
iPhone 14 Pro Max box

The box is sealed with paper tabs that you pull off.

Foundry

iPhone 14 Pro Max
The new Deep Purple color looks dark at this angle but can also appear very light.

Foundry

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple places a paper screen protector on new iPhones.

Foundry

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Ahhhh so satisfying…

Foundry

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Unboxed and unwrapped.

Foundry

iPhone 14 Pro Max camera

That iPhone 14 Pro Max has a very large camera bump.

Foundry

iPhone 14 Pro Max 13 cameras

The iPhone 14 Pro Max camera array (left) is raised higher than the one on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Foundry

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Lightning port, speaker, and microphone.

Foundry

iPhone 14 Pro Max
The iPhone 14 Pro Max’s power button and the 5G mmWave antenna.

Foundry

iPhone 14 Pro Max

The ring/silent switch and volume buttons are in the same position as the iPhone 13—but there’s no longer a SIM tray.

Foundry

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Top of the phone.

Foundry

iPhone 14 Pro Max with 13 case

An iPhone 13 Pro Max case does not quite fit the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Foundry

iPhone 14 Pro Max Digital Island

The Dynamic Island in full view.

Foundry

iPhone 14 Pro Max digital island 13 notch

The iPhone 14 Pro Max Dynamic Island is smaller but a little deeper than the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s notch.

Foundry

, Senior Editor

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV.

