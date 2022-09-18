Hate the search button on your Home screen in iOS 16? Here’s how to remove it

iOS 16 brings many enjoyable new features, from customizable Lock Screens to the ability to edit sent iMessages. But not everything will be to your liking. For example, the new search button that’s always present on the Home screen. Fortunately it’s very simple to remove this potential annoyance.
Go to the Home Screen settings
Foundry
Open the Settings app (ironically, you could use the Search button to find it!) and swipe down until you see an entry marked Home Screen. It should be in the third bank of options. Tap this.
On the next screen, you’ll see a toggle under “Search” labelled “Show on Home Screen.” Tap this so it changes from green to light gray. The feature is now turned off.
Swipe down to search
Foundry
Go back to the home screen and you’ll see that the search button has been replaced by the old set of dots that show how many home pages you have and which one you’re on. To search your apps and files, you’ll only be able to swipe down on the screen like before. And if you change your mind, remember that you can go back to Settings > Home Screen and reactivate the feature at any time.
For more advice on the latest iPhone operating system, read our guide to all of iOS 16’s new features.