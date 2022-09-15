The excellent M2 MacBook Air is available for $100 off

Apple’s most popular laptop is the MacBook Air, and the newest model with its M2 processor is the laptop most people will ever need. So if you can get a deal on it, grab it, and we’ve found a deal over at Amazon, where it is selling the Midnight or Silver MacBook Air for $100 off the regular price.

The model for sale has 8GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD, which has a regular price of $1,199. Amazon is also selling the Space Gray and Starlight models, but the price reduction is only $50.

In our review of the MacBook Air, we said that “Unless you do some seriously high-end video editing or other computationally-intensive work all the time, you have no need for MacBook Pro.” It features a new design over its predecessor, with a larger, brighter display, a MagSafe power adapter, a great keyboard (with Touch ID) and trackpad, and speakers and a microphone that work well for a laptop of this size.

Our only gripe is with the FaceTime camera, but that’s not unique to the MacBook Air–Apple needs to improve all of its FaceTime cameras on all its Macs.