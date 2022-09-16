Everything the Dynamic Island can do on the iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro will arrive in stores and on millions of doorsteps today and one of the first things people will want to try out is the Dynamic Island. One of Apple’s most unique interface elements in years, the Dynamic Island isn’t an app or even a setting—it’s a visual representation of things going on in the background while you use your phone. It can be a multitasker—tap the island and it’ll open the app inside it—a shortcut—tap and hold and it’ll expand to show more information—or just a notification tray.

In his review of the iPhone 14 Pro, Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) collected all of the things the Dynamic Island can do out of the box. Keep in mind that this list will expand greatly once third-party apps are able to use the Live Activities API in iOS 16.1, but for now, here are all of the apps that will work with the Dynamic Island on your new iPhone 14:

General iPhone alerts

Accessories connect

AirDrop

AirPlay

Airplane mode

AirPods connect

Apple Pay

CarKey

Charging

eSIM alerts

Face ID

Find My

Focus changes

Incoming calls

Low battery

NFC interactions

Shortcuts

Silent switch on/off

Watch unlock

Live Activities (Apple apps)

Apple Music/Now playing

Camera indicator

Maps directions

Microphone indicator

Ongoing calls

Personal Hotspot

Screen Recording

SharePlay

Timer

Voice memos

Now Playing (Third-party apps)

Amazon Music

Audible

NPR One

Overcast

Pandora

SoundCloud

Spotify

Stitcher

YouTube Music

Incoming calls (Third-party apps)