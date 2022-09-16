Everything the Dynamic Island can do on the iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro will arrive in stores and on millions of doorsteps today and one of the first things people will want to try out is the Dynamic Island. One of Apple’s most unique interface elements in years, the Dynamic Island isn’t an app or even a setting—it’s a visual representation of things going on in the background while you use your phone. It can be a multitasker—tap the island and it’ll open the app inside it—a shortcut—tap and hold and it’ll expand to show more information—or just a notification tray.
In his review of the iPhone 14 Pro, Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) collected all of the things the Dynamic Island can do out of the box. Keep in mind that this list will expand greatly once third-party apps are able to use the Live Activities API in iOS 16.1, but for now, here are all of the apps that will work with the Dynamic Island on your new iPhone 14:
General iPhone alerts
- Accessories connect
- AirDrop
- AirPlay
- Airplane mode
- AirPods connect
- Apple Pay
- CarKey
- Charging
- eSIM alerts
- Face ID
- Find My
- Focus changes
- Incoming calls
- Low battery
- NFC interactions
- Shortcuts
- Silent switch on/off
- Watch unlock
Live Activities (Apple apps)
- Apple Music/Now playing
- Camera indicator
- Maps directions
- Microphone indicator
- Ongoing calls
- Personal Hotspot
- Screen Recording
- SharePlay
- Timer
- Voice memos
Now Playing (Third-party apps)
- Amazon Music
- Audible
- NPR One
- Overcast
- Pandora
- SoundCloud
- Spotify
- Stitcher
- YouTube Music
Incoming calls (Third-party apps)
- Google Voice
- Skype