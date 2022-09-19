Apple’s Dynamic Island will reportedly expand to all iPhone 15 models in 2023

The Dynamic Island is by far the most interesting feature of the new iPhone 14 Pro, bringing a new interface element and dramatic new look to Apple’s high-end phones. Now a new rumor says the Dynamic Island will quickly make its way to the lower-end models as well.

According to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, the Dynamic Island is “expected on standard models on the 15,” meaning the notch will be going away on the non-Pro iPhone 15 models. Young was also one of the first analysts to predict that the iPhone 14 Pro would be adopting a hole+pill display design.

Yes, Dynamic Island expected on standard models on the 15. Still not expecting 120Hz/LTPO on standard models as supply chain can’t support it. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 18, 2022

However, Young says he’s “not expecting 120Hz/LTPO” for the iPhone 15, so ProMotion and the always-on display could stay exclusive to the Pro models. On Apple’s other devices, such as the iPad and MacBook Pro, ProMotion is relegated to the Pro models as well.

By bringing the Dynamic Island to the rest of the iPhone line, Apple would spur greater support by third-party developers and quickly turn it into a key iPhone characteristic. The iPhone 15 is also expected to adopt USB-C instead of Lightning on all models and bring several exclusive Pro features, including a faster 3nm A17 processor and an enhanced periscope-style telephoto camera.