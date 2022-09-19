iPhone 14 Pro ‘camera shake’ bug affecting TikTok, Instagram, other apps

The iPhone 14 Pro has been on shelves for only a few days but it’s already experiencing its first widespread bug. Users on Reddit, TikTok, and Twitter have documented a strange issue where the main camera is “shaking uncontrollably” when trying to use some third-part social media apps.

The issue appears to be related to the optical image stabilization sensor. When launching a third-party app that uses the camera–notably, Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram–the OIS sensor can’t focus and continuously attempts to stabilize the viewfinder. The result is a very blurry image and shaking noise coming from the camera itself.

So uh, we’re having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera pic.twitter.com/7HH1wLFjdF — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) September 16, 2022

The issue is clearly software related since it doesn’t affect Apple’s own Camera app, though it’s unclear what is causing it. It’s also unclear whether the issue is related to the individual apps and can be fixed via an update, or if Apple needs to issue an iOS update to correct it.

Well I found my first iPhone 14 Pro Max bug… 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WhuOrcqdph — Naaackers (@Naaackers) September 17, 2022

Apple has previously issued a warning for the OIS system in iPhone cameras over excessive exposure to “high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges,” saying that “long-term direct exposure … may degrade the performance of these systems and lead to reduced image quality for photos and videos.”

Thus far, there are no workarounds for this bug other than to use Apple’s Camera app to take photos and videos and then bring those into the apps.