Feature

Macworld Podcast: The iPhone 14’s significance

Macworld Podcast episode 809
By Michael Simon, Jason Cross and Roman Loyola
Macworld
iPhone 14 vs. 14 Pro
Apple

The start of a new iPhone generation is upon us with the release of the iPhone 14. And these iPhones may be the most important models for Apple in recent history. We’ve got the new iPhone and we talk about why they’re so important in this episode of the Macworld Podcast!

This is episode 809 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 809

