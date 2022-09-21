Logitech accidentally ‘reveals’ two new iPads

Accessories maker Logitech appears to have accidentally revealed the existence of two as-yet unannounced new iPad Pro models.

Earlier this week the product listing page for Logitech’s Crayon stylus was updated to include compatibility with two new tablets: the “iPad Pro 11-inch (4th gen)” and the “iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th gen).” Both were labelled as “Coming Soon” in the listing.

It’s widely expected that Apple will indeed launch two new iPad Pro models in the near future–most likely at an event in October. But they haven’t yet been announced. The most recent Pros are the 3rd- and 5th-gen versions of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models respectively, so Logitech’s listing makes sense.

Adding to the sense that this was accurate information revealed before it was supposed to be, Logitech promptly amended the listing to remove those new models. It’s possible that Apple had words; the company is notorious for both its secrecy and its demanding relationship with partners.

Logitech is known to work closely with Apple to ensure that its styluses offer similar iPadOS compatibility to the Apple Pencil, and it’s therefore likely that the company knows exactly when the next iPads will come out. As is noted by 9to5Mac, which first reported the new information, this is not the same as your average “accessory maker reveals the date of a new product” situation, since those companies are usually speculating just the same as the rest of us.

