Apple’s awesome M1 Pro/M1 Max MacBook Pros are all $400 off

With October just around the corner, we’re almost certain to get some new Macs very soon. But if you’ve had your eye on a 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro, there’s never been a better time to buy one. Amazon is selling all configurations and colors of the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro for $400 off right now—and we’ve never seen a better price.

Amazon has had sales over the past several weeks, but we’ve never seen every model on sale. No matter what you want to spend, you’ll find a discounted configuration that fits your budget:

14-inch MacBook Pro (8-core/14-core M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB, Silver/Space Gray): $1,599

14-inch MacBook Pro (10-core/16-core M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 1TB, Silver/Space Gray): $2,099

16-inch MacBook Pro (10-core/16-core M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB, Silver/Space Gray): $2,099

16-inch MacBook Pro (10-core/16-core M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 1TB, Silver/Space Gray): $2,299

16-inch MacBook Pro (10-core/32-core M1 Pro, 32GB RAM, 512GB, Silver/Space Gray): $3,099

Those prices all represent $400 off Apple’s MSRP. While the processors and display sizes differ, you’re otherwise getting the same machine: a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, excellent battery life, fast charging, and numerous ports including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and MagSafe. We loved the 14-inch model in our 4.5-star review and called it “a truly satisfying laptop” that “can now wear the crown of the professional’s choice without hesitation.”

There may be a faster M2 Pro/M2 Max upgrade on the way at Apple’s October event, but you won’t be able to get them this cheap for a while. So go grab one before they’re gone forever.