Pull text from images with over 40% off this top-rated optical character recognition app

You can’t just copy and paste all your problems away, especially when it comes to images. But with TextSniper, even images are no match for your one-two Command+C Command+V combo. You can purchase a lifetime subscription today for just $3.99.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 on the App Store, TextSniper lets you pull any text you see on the screen into a text document. That includes scans, screenshots, pictures, graphics, and even videos. That app accomplishes this using optical character recognition (OCR), so you don’t have to painstakingly transcribe text to a Word document by hand.

Then, you can use TextSniper to convert text into speech, which might come in handy if you’re having trouble reading a particularly dense passage. The app supports numerous languages, too, including English, Spanish, Chinese, and more.

For a limited time, Macworld readers can get lifetime access to TextSniper for Mac for just $3.99 or 32% off.

Prices subject to change.