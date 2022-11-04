Home
Get a bird’s-eye view with nearly half off this 4K camera drone

By DealPost Team
Ninja Dragon Phantom Z Drone
Don’t you wish you could sprout wings and see the world the way the birds do? Luckily, you can keep those wings tucked in so long as you have a reliable drone with a sharp camera. One example is the Ninja Dragon Phantom Z, boasting multiple cameras for stunning aerial footage. It’s on sale for $86.99 for a limited time.

The Ninja Dragon Phantom Z features a front-facing 4K camera adjustable up to 90 degrees. It’s ideal for capturing landscape photography while on vacation or during nature photo shoots. Alternatively, you can switch to the 1,080P bottom-facing camera for yet another unique perspective.

This drone contains a 1,200mAh battery offering up to 10 minutes of operating time, just enough to grab unique footage. It’s supported by a six-axis gyroscope and a three-way obstacle avoidance system, so you can stay stable and collision-free during your aerial excursions. 

Want to take your footage to the clouds? Purchase the Ninja Dragon Phantom Z today for $86.99, down from $169.

 

Ninja Dragon Phantom Z 4K Dual Camera Drone with Three-Way Obstacle Avoidance – $86.99

