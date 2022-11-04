Get a bird’s-eye view with nearly half off this 4K camera drone

Don’t you wish you could sprout wings and see the world the way the birds do? Luckily, you can keep those wings tucked in so long as you have a reliable drone with a sharp camera. One example is the Ninja Dragon Phantom Z, boasting multiple cameras for stunning aerial footage. It’s on sale for $86.99 for a limited time.

The Ninja Dragon Phantom Z features a front-facing 4K camera adjustable up to 90 degrees. It’s ideal for capturing landscape photography while on vacation or during nature photo shoots. Alternatively, you can switch to the 1,080P bottom-facing camera for yet another unique perspective.

This drone contains a 1,200mAh battery offering up to 10 minutes of operating time, just enough to grab unique footage. It’s supported by a six-axis gyroscope and a three-way obstacle avoidance system, so you can stay stable and collision-free during your aerial excursions.

Want to take your footage to the clouds? Purchase the Ninja Dragon Phantom Z today for $86.99, down from $169.

