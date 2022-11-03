Get 20 percent off a three-month Xbox Live Gold membership

Finally got your hands on an Xbox Series X|S? Or perhaps it’s about time to renew your Xbox Live Gold membership. Whatever the case, you can save 20% off a three-month subscription, dropping the price to $19.99.

Sure, there are a ton of free-to-play titles you can play without a Gold membership, such as Fortnite and Apex Legends. But if you want to invade other worlds in Elden Ring or squad up with your buddies in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022), you’ll need to sign up for Gold. With this subscription, you can access matchmaking in paid titles, join Clubs, and create parties with Looking for Group.

It’s not all multiplayer, either. Gold members can also claim between two and four new titles each month, which will remain in your library even after your membership ends. Subscribers also get discounts of up to 75% on Xbox One titles on the Xbox Store.

It’s easy to see why Xbox Live Gold earned 4.7 out of 5 across over 80 thousand Amazon reviews. And now, you can renew your membership with a three-month Xbox Live Gold subscription for just $19.99, down from $24.99.

Xbox Live Gold: 3-Month Subscription – $19.99

Go Gold!

