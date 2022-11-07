Supercharge your Mac with three top-rated apps for just $20

You may have gotten your hands on the latest and greatest Apple has to offer. However, anyone who’s owned a Mac before will tell you that these machines are only as good as the apps you install on them. So if you’re looking to kick your new computer into high gear, check out this Complete Mac App Bundle by MyMixApps for $19.99.

This collection contains three highly-rated programs from MixMyApps. The first is PullTube, which allows you to download videos from YouTube and over 1,000 other websites. It supports a variety of codecs, including HEVC, VP9/8, and AV1, so you can use your downloaded content in your own video projects.

There’s also FilePane, which allows you to move files to customer destinations, adjust images, create folders, save highlighted text, and more on the fly. In our review, we stated that this app “can be a true timesaver thanks to its quick access to various helpful actions via a handy and inventive drag-and-drop approach.”

Finally, if you have a ton of sensitive files you need to delete or just want to get rid of annoying Junk, Shredo may become your go-to app. It can perform up to 35 passes on your drives using the Gutmann method to ensure confidential info won’t fall into the wrong hands. This is especially helpful if you plan on selling your Mac one day.

Right now, you can supercharge your Mac with the Complete MyMixApps Mac App Bundle

