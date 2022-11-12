Get more than half off this lightning-fast wireless charger

Let’s face it: Nobody really wants to think about their charger. If we have to power up our devices at all (and we do), we’d prefer to do it as quickly and easily as possible. Like, say, by simply setting it down somewhere.

That’s exactly why wireless chargers have gotten so popular lately. You can even use them on older iPhones if you know how. There are fewer cords to get tangled and they just look better sitting on a desk or nightstand. If you’ve yet to jump on the bandwagon, there’s now a device that takes nearly everything about wireless charging and makes it better: The MagSafe Compatible Qi Wireless Charger.

This tech isn’t fussy when it comes to looks, which means it can fit in just about anywhere. It’s a smooth disc just over three inches in diameter, made of impact-resistant ABS materials. It works with any Qi-enabled phones whether they’re Android or Apple, and it can even charge up your Bluetooth headphones or earbuds.

The really great thing about the design is the magnetic positioning. Once you set your phone down, it slides right into place for maximum charging efficiency. There’s no worrying about whether it will slide or get jostled off; you just set it down and walk away.

Not that your phone will need to be there for long. The default charging capability is plenty fast – certainly faster than a standard lightning cable – but you can get the best speed out of it by plugging it in via the USB-C connector. With that, you can get a full 20W of power. That’s enough to juice up your standard iPhone 12 from completely empty to full in a couple of hours.

And did we mention it’s now on sale? Right now, you can take home the MagSafe Compatible Wireless Charger for $16.99. That’s a full 57% off the regular MSRP of $39.00.

