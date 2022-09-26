Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will be a great way to save on Apple gear

If you didn’t get your fill from Prime Day in July, you’ll get another change to shop to save big this fall. Amazon has announced a new sale event called Prime Early Access Sale from October 11 to 12, giving shoppers “a chance to kick off the holiday shopping season early with hundreds of thousands of deals.”

Of course, that means Apple deals as well. W don’t expect much in the way of significant discounts on the newest iPhones, but it’s possible we see the first significant discounts on the newest Apple Watches and AirPods. Here’s what we expect to see when the sale gets rolling.

iPhone

Amazon sells iPhones through Cricket Wireless (AT&T), but they aren’t offering the iPhone 14 yet. Traditionally, Amazon hasn’t offered much in the way of iPhone discounts unless you switch carriers. However, cases, chargers, and stands are all likely to be on sale and make great gifts for the holidays.

Apple Watch

Apple just launched a new Apple Watch Series 8, SE, and Ultra at its Far Out event, so you can expect to see discounts on the remaining stock of older models. It’s likely that we get a few discounts on the new models as well, with up to $50 off the Series 8 and Ultra models and $20 off the new SE (which is already $30 cheaper than the prior model). You can already save on older models:

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS): $329 ($70 off)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm, GPS): $379 ($50 off)

AirPods

Apple just updated the AirPods Pro at its latest event, so we probably won’t see anything near the crazy low prices that we saw during July’s Prime Day sale. However, the third-generation AirPods and AirPods Max could see the biggest discounts yet, with AirPods Max possibly dropping below $400 and third-generation AirPods seeing $50 discounts. Here are the current sales being offered on AirPods:

AirPods Max: $429 ($120 off)

AirPods Pro (1st-generation): $179 ($70 off)

iPad

There are several iPads due to be updated soon, including the iPad Pro and ninth-generation iPad. We’re already seeing decent discounts on these models, with $200 off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and $50 off the entry-level iPad. Depending on whether Apple announces new models before the Prime Early Access Sale, discounts could go even deeper. Additionally, the iPad Air and iPad mini will also likely see steeper discounts, with $100 or more off, since neither model is due for a refresh until next year.

Macs

Like iPads, Apple is expected to update several new Macs with M2 processors this fall, including the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini. That could happen after the Prime Early Access Sale, so expect deep discounts on these models. Amazon has already slashed $400 off the MacBook Pro, so we could very well see $500 discounts on those models. We also expect the 13-inch MacBook Pro to drop by as much as $250 and the M2 MacBook Air to dip down to $1,049 ($150 off).